Who Won the Week Episode 189: His Dark Materials, IT: Chapter Two, The Lion King

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Jul 19, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Comic-Con 2019 is in full swing, and there's already so much to discuss. We've got new trailers for It: Chapter Two and His Dark Materials. We've got that new live-action-ish The Lion King now in theaters. And more. So much more. Listen.

