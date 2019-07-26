Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Episode 190: House of X, The Boys, Picard. Marvel Phase 4

Jul 26, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

We have a lot to talk about upon the aftermath of San Diego Comic-Con 2019. There's a new X-Men comic book series coming up called House of X. There's a new Amazon series that dropped today called The Boys. There's a new Star Trek TV series coming up called Picard. And the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate all life as we know it. Join Dany and Karama as they're joined by special guest Ben Fullon, filling in for Adam, who's ... somewhere. Out there.

Listen below.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

