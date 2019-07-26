Who Won the Week Episode 190: House of X, The Boys, Picard. Marvel Phase 4

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

We have a lot to talk about upon the aftermath of San Diego Comic-Con 2019. There's a new X-Men comic book series coming up called House of X. There's a new Amazon series that dropped today called The Boys. There's a new Star Trek TV series coming up called Picard. And the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to dominate all life as we know it. Join Dany and Karama as they're joined by special guest Ben Fullon, filling in for Adam, who's ... somewhere. Out there.

Listen below.

