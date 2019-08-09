Latest Stories

Chuckles in GI Joe comics from IDW Publishing
Tag: Movies
New G.I. Joe spinoff may revive character who's been in deep undercover since '87
Team Arrow
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Arrow disarms Arsenal, unsheathes Katana; Agatha Christie conjuring horror anthology; more
ladyhawke-rutger-hauer
Tag: Fangrrls
43 thoughts we had while watching Ladyhawke
Dump Month Summer Blockbuster is Dead
Tag: Movies
The Blockbuster is Dead, Long Live the Blockbuster!
Wu Assassins
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Episode 192: Wu Assassins, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Aug 9, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Whoa boy what a week! There’s a sweet new Netflix series called Wu Assassins. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is now haunting theaters, and Dora is exploring the multiplexes with her very own live-action film. There’s also a ton of things going on in the Spider-Verse. Who says August is the dog days? Join us, kittens.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Wu Assassins
Tag: Scary Stories to tell in the dark
Tag: Dora And The Lost City of Gold

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: