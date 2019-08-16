Latest Stories

Zombie Tidal Wave Sharknado
Who Won the Week Episode 193: Star Trek. Star Wars, Marvel Mania!

Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Aug 16, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Tons to talk about today with deep diving into the crowded future of streaming platforms with all sorts of new content. We're talking Star Trek, we're talking Star Wars, we're talking the stars of the MCU. And lots, lots more! Join us, won't you?

Listen below!

