Latest Stories

Barbara Eden
Tag: Fangrrls
Barbara Eden's career as a genre queen
Michael Dorn Worf Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
Michael Dorn says his Worf show would 'fit so well' into new Star Trek universe
Kit Harington
Tag: Movies
Rumor of the Day: Game of Thrones' Kit Harington headed to the MCU
Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, Marvel Comics
Tag: TV
Kamala Khan is coming to Disney+ in a Ms. Marvel TV show
The Matrix Revolutions
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros.
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Episode 194: The Matrix Rebooted, Spider-Man, He-Man

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
Default contributor image
Ben Fullon
Aug 23, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week. There's gonna be a fourth Matrix, with Neo and Trinity and everything. Kevin Smith is gonna be the showrunner on a new He-Man animated series. And our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is caught in the web of Sony vs. Disney/Marvel Studios. Join Dany, Karama, and SYFY WIRE's Ben Fullon (filling in for Adam, who's ... somewhere, out there), won't you?

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: The Matrix
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Tag: Kevin Smith

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: