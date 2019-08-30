Who Won the Week Episode 195: Joker, Dark Rey, The Dark Crystal

Latest Stories

Spider-Man: Homecoming
The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance
Ms. Marvel
The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance
Credit: Netflix
Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Ben Fullon
Aug 30, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week. How about that new Joker trailer, eh? Also, does Rey turn to the Dark Side in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? And, lo and behold, there’s a Dark Crystal series on Netflix! With puppets and everything. Join us as we look back on the final week of summer and prepare for the triumphs of the coming autumn. Join Dany, Karama, and SYFY WIRE's Ben Fullon (filling in for Adam, who's still... somewhere, out there), won't you?

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

