Latest Stories

avengers endgame tony stark
Tag: Movies
Marvel, Disney win big at the 45th annual Saturn Awards
Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back
Tag: Movies
Star Wars doc seeking Stormtrooper that bumped his head coming to YouTube
Matt Reeves
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Matt Reeves checks into Way Station; Netflix and Chills brings the horror; more
The Black Mage
Tag: Comics
Indie Comics Spotlight: Why The Black Mage is not a black Harry Potter, but it could be
Jason Momoa See
More info i
Credit: Apple TV+
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Episode 197: See from Apple TV, Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye, The Stand

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Sep 13, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots talk about this week. We got our first look at See, the new Apple TV series starring Jason Momoa. We also got word that Hailee Steinfeld is in the running to play Kate Bishop in Disney+'s upcoming MCU series, Hawkeye. And there's been casting galore for CBS All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand. Join us, survivors.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: See
Tag: Jason Momoa
Tag: apple tv
Tag: Hailee Steinfeld
Tag: Hawkeye
Tag: the stand

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: