Who Won the Week Episode 200: Birds of Prey, Joker, Raising Dion (and a little NYCC)

Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Oct 4, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

New York Comic Con 2019 is in full swing and we're all down with the geekness. That Birds of Prey trailer has us buzzing (flapping?), and Joker just opened, bringing with it all sorts of ... stuff. We also discuss the new TV series Raising Dion, which just dropped on Netflix.

Oh, and it's our 200th episode! How about that? 

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

