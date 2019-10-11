Who Won the Week Episode 201: Picard, The Addams Family, Gemini Man

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week, as our friend Brian Silliman fills in for Karama, who's out fighting the good fight. We delve into the Picard trailer and how it was the highlight of last weekend's New York Comic Con. We discuss some new film releases, including The Addams Family (animated!) and Gemini Man. We also get into Martin Scorsese's comments about what's cinema and what isn't.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.