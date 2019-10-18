Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Episode 202: Zombieland, Maleficent, Batman casting and more

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Oct 18, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

So much to talk about this week! The Zombieland and Maleficent sequels are now in theaters. Paul Dano and Zoe Kravitz are gonna play Batman villains. Kevin Feige is one step closer to being King of the World. And casting is in full swing with The Matrix 4.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

