Who Won the Week Episode 218: Birds of Prey, Locke & Key, Marvel on Disney+

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week, Adam and Karama are joined by SYFY WIRE's own Erin Locascio. And there's lots to talk about! The DCEU is continuing its winning streak with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The small-screen adaptation of Joe Hill's comic series Locke & Key has been released on Netflix. And how about that trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows that was aired during The Big Game? Join us, puddin'.

