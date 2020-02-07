Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Episode 218: Birds of Prey, Locke & Key, Marvel on Disney+

Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Feb 7, 2020

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week, Adam and Karama are joined by SYFY WIRE's own Erin Locascio. And there's lots to talk about! The DCEU is continuing its winning streak with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The small-screen adaptation of Joe Hill's comic series Locke & Key has been released on Netflix. And how about that trailer for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows that was aired during The Big Game? Join us, puddin'.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

