Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week in the Shadows?

May 29, 2020
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: What We Do in the Shadows
Tag: Henry Cavill
Tag: Superman
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: labyrinth

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Henry Cavill might be returning as Superman in one way or another and Josh Gad has managed to gather pretty much every cast member of The Lord of the Rings for a virtual reunion. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian has inspired some Golden Globes changes and there's going to be a Labyrinth 2, of all things. Also, our own Brian Silliman geeks out as he interviews Natasia Demetriou and Harvey Guillén of What We Do in the Shadows.

Listen below!

