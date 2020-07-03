Who Won the Week: It came from a comic!

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Join us as Jackie Jennings talks through news of the Negan Lives comic, the Beavis and Butt-head reboot, Andy Serkis reading The Hobbit cover-to-cover (again), and more! Also we sit down with SYFY WIRE producer Erin Locascio to talk about her work at WIRE and why comics are simply the best.

Listen below!

