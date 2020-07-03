Latest Stories

Who Won the Week: It came from a comic!

Jackie Jennings
Trent Moore
Jul 3, 2020
Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Join us as Jackie Jennings talks through news of the Negan Lives comic, the Beavis and Butt-head reboot, Andy Serkis reading The Hobbit cover-to-cover (again), and more! Also we sit down with SYFY WIRE producer Erin Locascio to talk about her work at WIRE and why comics are simply the best.

Listen below!

 

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

