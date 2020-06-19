Latest Stories

Stranger Things 3
Star Wars: Squadrons art
Bill & Ted Are Doomed comic cover 1
Verna Fields
The Last of Us Part II - Ellie and Dina Kiss
Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Who Won the Week? The Last of Us Part II

Jun 19, 2020
Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

The Last of Us Part II has been unleashed unto the world! We speak with Troy Baker, who portrays Joel in the long-awaited PlayStation 4 exclusive, and check in with SYFY WIRE's own Juan Q. Cadavid and Erin Locascio as they play the game for the very first time.

Listen below!

 

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

