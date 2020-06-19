Who Won the Week? The Last of Us Part II

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

The Last of Us Part II has been unleashed unto the world! We speak with Troy Baker, who portrays Joel in the long-awaited PlayStation 4 exclusive, and check in with SYFY WIRE's own Juan Q. Cadavid and Erin Locascio as they play the game for the very first time.

