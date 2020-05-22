Latest Stories

Christopher Pike Warp Factor
Tag: Videos
In honor of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Christopher Pike, this is your life! [Warp Factor 2.7]
Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
Tag: Movies
Jurassic World producer Frank Marshall teases 'Dominion' kicks off a 'new era' for franchise
Knives and Skin
Tag: Fangrrls
Knives and Skin and its nuanced take on the dead girl trope
Tuca & Bertie
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: David Ayer on his Suicide Squad cut; The CW's unfilmed finales; and Tuca & Bertie revived
Justice League
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros. 
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week: The Snyder Cut and the horror of stasis

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
May 22, 2020
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Snyder Cut
Tag: justice league
Tag: Batwoman
Tag: Ruby Rose
Tag: madame web
Tag: The Shining

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! In the world of DC, The Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max next year but Ruby Rose won't be returning for the second season of Batwoman. In the world of Marvel, Madame Web may be getting her own movie thanks to Sony and director S.J. Clarkson. And we speak with SYFY WIRE's own Josh Spiegel about The Shining and the horror of stasis.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Snyder Cut
Tag: justice league
Tag: Batwoman
Tag: Ruby Rose
Tag: madame web
Tag: The Shining

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker