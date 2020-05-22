Who Won the Week: The Snyder Cut and the horror of stasis

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! In the world of DC, The Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max next year but Ruby Rose won't be returning for the second season of Batwoman. In the world of Marvel, Madame Web may be getting her own movie thanks to Sony and director S.J. Clarkson. And we speak with SYFY WIRE's own Josh Spiegel about The Shining and the horror of stasis.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.