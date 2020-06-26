Latest Stories

Disco Elysium
WIRE Buzz: Horrorscope predicts movie; Disco Elysium TV series; and The Suicide Squad
Twilight - Edward and Bella
Reboot, Remake (it gay, you cowards), Ruin: Vampire movies edition
Twilight Zone
Director Oz Perkins' Twilight Zone Season 2 episode is a giant homage to retro sci-fi
Star Wars Empire Strikes Back
The Empire Strikes Back is back in theaters, but Jango Fett is stuck
Twilight Zone 204 Ovation
Who Won the Week: The Twilight Zone with Paul F. Tompkins

Jun 26, 2020
Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. This is Who Won the Week, where we'll be bringing you a shorter episode talking to Paul F. Tompkins about his time working on the second season of The Twilight Zone in Episode 4: "Ovation."

Listen below!

 

