Who Won the Week: Truth Seekers with Nick Frost and Samson Kayo

Jackie Jennings
Alexis L. Loinaz
Oct 23, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

What a time to be a geek! Jackie Jennings and Alexis Loinaz talk all the latest news of the week, including Jared Leto's return as the Joker and the Fast and the Furious franchise coming to a close after two more movies. So much to talk about! And stick around 'cause we get to speak to Nick Frost and Samson Kayo from Truth Seekers about the new show and their favorite ghost moments IRL

Listen below!

 

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

