Who Won the Week: Virtual Comic-Con and Danny Trejo

Jackie Jennings
Alexis L. Loinaz
Jul 10, 2020
Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Almost too much to talk about this week, folks! Jackie Jennings sits screen-to-screen with news editor Alexis Loinaz to talk about what it means to have a virtual Comic-Con, break down some TV trailers, and reminisce over what sort of SIMS overlords they used to be. We're also airing a produced segment about Danny Trejo in celebration of his recently released documentary, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, that tells his life story.

Listen below!

 

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

