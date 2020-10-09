Who Won the Week: What Contagion got right (and what it didn't)

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

What a time to be alive! Jackie Jennings is joined by SYFY WIRE contributors and podcast hosts Tim Grierson and Will Leitch to talk about all the things that the movie Contagion got right, and some of the things it got wrong. We also chat with Alexis Loinaz about the first bits of news coming out of New York Comic Con 2020 and the ever-expanding universe of Game of Thrones.

