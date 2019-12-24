Latest Stories

Batman Returns (1992)
Tag: Movies
The best Batman Christmas stories (and there are weirdly a lot of them!)
His Dark Materials Official
Tag: TV
His Dark Materials closes season one as critics praise 'beautiful, terrible' drama of finale
Lost in Space S2
Tag: TV
Lost in Space reviews say second season overcomes more of the same death, destruction, and danger
WWTY_FG-COMICS_RV_V2
Tag: Fangrrls
SYFY FANGRRLS' favorite comics of 2019

Who Won The Year? 2019 (Full Episode) | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

Who won the year? The Best of 2019 is here!

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 24, 2019

If there's a throughline for 2019 it's that the geek shall inherit the Earth. Comic book superheroes, sci-fi, and fantasy took over 2019 in dominant fashion. Although a few prominent filmmakers like Martin Scorsese might object, superhero cinema touched our lives like never before. Avengers: Endgame brought out record crowds worldwide on its way to box office gold. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-season run on HBO with yet another Emmy win for Best TV Drama.

There's never been a better time to be a genre fan, and it's permeating pop culture at a stunning rate. For example, The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda took on a life of his own and became one of 2019's most iconic figures. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have divided the fanbase, but Baby Yoda is the unifying Force. His uncanny ability to be adorable may be the only thing that nearly all Star Wars fans can agree upon!

More Original Video

Brandon Routh Superman Returns Hero
Superman Returns! Brandon Routh takes on Crisis on Infinite Earths
Black Christmas
Why is Black Christmas rated PG-13 instead of R?

On the other end of the spectrum, the Joker solo film managed to dive into the heart of darkness within Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime. Even with no Batman in sight, Joker wrapped up well over $1 billion worldwide and will likely give Joaquin Phoenix a strong chance to pick up an Oscar for Best Actor. Phoenix and his film were clearly among the big winners of the year.

For the unveiling of 2019's winners and our head-to-head matchups, check out SYFY WIRE's full Who Won The Year? 2019 video! This may be your only chance to see Jackie Jennings go full Joker alongside the rest of the SYFY WIRE staff.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Who Won The Year (and Decade)?

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker