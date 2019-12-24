Who won the year? The Best of 2019 is here!

If there's a throughline for 2019 it's that the geek shall inherit the Earth. Comic book superheroes, sci-fi, and fantasy took over 2019 in dominant fashion. Although a few prominent filmmakers like Martin Scorsese might object, superhero cinema touched our lives like never before. Avengers: Endgame brought out record crowds worldwide on its way to box office gold. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones wrapped up its eight-season run on HBO with yet another Emmy win for Best TV Drama.

There's never been a better time to be a genre fan, and it's permeating pop culture at a stunning rate. For example, The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda took on a life of his own and became one of 2019's most iconic figures. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have divided the fanbase, but Baby Yoda is the unifying Force. His uncanny ability to be adorable may be the only thing that nearly all Star Wars fans can agree upon!

On the other end of the spectrum, the Joker solo film managed to dive into the heart of darkness within Gotham City's Clown Prince of Crime. Even with no Batman in sight, Joker wrapped up well over $1 billion worldwide and will likely give Joaquin Phoenix a strong chance to pick up an Oscar for Best Actor. Phoenix and his film were clearly among the big winners of the year.

For the unveiling of 2019's winners and our head-to-head matchups, check out SYFY WIRE's full Who Won The Year? 2019 video! This may be your only chance to see Jackie Jennings go full Joker alongside the rest of the SYFY WIRE staff.