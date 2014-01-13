Latest Stories

The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
417168-orphan-black-orphan-black.jpg

Whoa! 5 wild new secrets from Orphan Black season 2 revealed

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 13, 2014

We still have a long wait until the April 19 premiere of Orphan Black’s second season, but the folks behind the hit BBC America sci-fi series have revealed some tantalizing details about what’s coming next.

Do-it-all star Tatiana Maslany, co-star Jordan Gavaris and series co-creator Graeme Manson dropped some major hints about year two as part of the Television Critics Association press tour. From new clones to possible deaths, here’s what we learned.

(Via TV Line, The Hollywood Reporter)

o-ORPHAN-BLACK-facebook.jpg
More clones could be comingAside from a shocker here and there, the writers have been careful about...
o-TATIANA-MASLANY-ORPHAN-BLACK-facebook.jpg
Something ‘heartbreaking’ is coming for CosimaThe adorable geek clone Cosima has been critical to...
ob_ep101_102_d3_0066.jpg
That shocking death will affect Alison in an ‘interesting way’Alison’s slice of suburbia has been...
OB-Felix.jpg
Felix will have a lot more to doAs one of the few characters outside of Maslany, Sarah’s best pal...
Orphan-Black-image-orphan-black-36113234-2197-1463.jpg
They’ve had a three season plan in place since the start As the mysteries kept unraveling, and...
