Whoa! 5 wild new secrets from Orphan Black season 2 revealed

We still have a long wait until the April 19 premiere of Orphan Black’s second season, but the folks behind the hit BBC America sci-fi series have revealed some tantalizing details about what’s coming next.

Do-it-all star Tatiana Maslany, co-star Jordan Gavaris and series co-creator Graeme Manson dropped some major hints about year two as part of the Television Critics Association press tour. From new clones to possible deaths, here’s what we learned.

