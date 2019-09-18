WIRE Buzz: The Stand's Whoopi Goldberg teases Mother Abagail look; Saint Maud haunts A24; more

Whoopi Goldberg gave us a first glimpse at the CBS re-adaptation of The Stand today, just by showing up to work.

During this morning's installment of The View, which Goldberg co-hosts, she was eventually asked about her stark white dreadlocks. The actress revealed that her hair was dyed as part of her transformation to Mother Abagail, the 108-year-old Nebraskan who plays a vital role in Stephen King's acclaimed apocalyptic super-novel.

Goldberg also teased that the new hairstyle would only reveal "sort of what she's gonna look like."

"You haven't seen me painted up yet," she added. "I'll have you wait until you see what she looks like because it's kind of amazing what these guys have done."

Video of Whoopi Goldberg&#039;s New Hair! | The View

Goldberg will star opposite Alexander Skarsgård's nefarious Randall Flagg in the series, which was ordered as a CBS All Access exclusive back in January. James Marsden, Odessa Young, Amber Heard, and Greg Kinnear will also star.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Next, Saint Maud will do some haunting over at A24.

The religious horror flick is the first feature from writer/director Rose Glass, which was acquired by the horror-friendly studio after premiering recently at this year's Toronto Internation Film Festival. The film centers on a deeply devout woman who's convinced she has to save the soul of her employer as she gets increasingly inundated with Old Testament-style visions.

There's no official release date just yet, but the film will be playing at the 15th annual Fantastic Fest this week in Austin, Texas, as well as the BFI London Film Festival next month.

(via The Wrap)

Speaking of TIFF, it was announced earlier this week that JoJo Rabbit took home the top prize at this year's event.

The wartime fantasy, written and directed by Taika Waititi, and based on Christine Leunens' book Caging Skies, took home the Grolsch People’s Choice Award. The award is voted on by the audience, and the winning films all share a tendency to earn a coveted Oscar nomination or two by the end of the year.

Waititi's film also beat out a couple of other talked-about genre flicks this year, including Todd Phillips' Joker and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite. Meanwhile, the film will also open this year's Fantastic Fest before hitting theaters everywhere on Oct. 18.

(via The Wrap)