Why Charlie Hunnam is hoping for fewer visual effects in Pacific Rim 2

During a recent interview and photo shoot with Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming role as the Once and Future King (King Arthur) in Guy Ritchie’s brand-new take on the Arthurian Legends, Pacific Rim star Charlie Hunnam opened up about director Guillermo del Toro’s kaiju love letter (kaiju is a Japanese word that literally translates into "monster").

While talking about Ritchie’s King Arthur, the conversation turned to Pacific Rim (2013) and working on such an effects-heavy sci-fi movie. "When it becomes very technical, those technical aspects create a rigidity to the process," Hunnam said. "Then all of a sudden you have to find where your little place to fit into that process is, as opposed to the whole thing being about you."

The actor then talked about how he thought the robots took too much of the spotlight in the movie, to the detriment of their very human Jaeger pilots. "I think world creation and monster creation and all of that stuff is exciting as a secondary element of storytelling. When it becomes more important than storytelling, I get very nervous, and you sort of lose me a little bit," Hunnam said. "Although we tried very hard on Pacific Rim to marry those two elements, I do feel like ultimately it got weighed heavier on the side of spectacle than storytelling."

Filming on Pacific Rim 2 is set to begin in the fall, and Hunnam is hoping changes will be made in the second movie. "I hope that we are able to remedy that a little bit going into the second," he said. "Not to say I wasn’t proud of the film. I really liked it, and I felt like it delivered exactly what it was supposed to. But I do feel like we could have maybe plumbed the depths of the character and the storytelling a little bit more."

What do you guys think about Charlie Hunnam’s comments about Pacific Rim? Are you guys also hoping to see a less FX-heavy movie when Pacific Rim 2 rolls out in movie theaters come 2017? (In the meanwhile, check out this awesome, first-look EW portrait of Hunnam as the legendary King Arthur in Guy Ritchie's upcoming Knights of the Round Table: King Arthur movie.)

