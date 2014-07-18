Why a Game of Thrones star is pushing to bring his long-dead character back

A long-running Game of Thrones fan theory is gaining ground, and now even a beloved former cast member is wanting to make a return trip to help finally answer one of the show’s lingering questions.

Scattered spoilers ahead for the books, and series!

Former Thrones star Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark before getting the axe early in the show’s run, has told Vulture he’s open to making a brief return to the series (in the form of a dream, vision, etc.) to help clear up the mysterious parentage of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), who was originally believed to be his bastard son.

In the Song of Ice and Fire installment A Dance With Dragons (which will inspire part of season five), Ned's son Bran has a vision where he sees his father praying, and in that moment Ned reveals he is not Jon’s father. Bean told Vulture he’d love to bring that scene from the page to the screen:

“I've definitely got some unfinished business that needs to be resolved there. I'm obviously not Jon Snow's dad. And you need that to be revealed at some point, don't you? … So Bran would kind of be the one having the flashback, and he would see Ned praying, right? And revealing those things? You never know what those guys are going to do with that. It's got to be something special. But I'm into that. I certainly would be into that. Hopefully I'll get a call soon.”

So who the heck are Jon Snow’s parents? A long-running fan theory dubbed “R+L=J” has been kicking around for almost a decade after popping up on a fan forum, and has continued to grow and evolve in the years since. It basically posits Jon is really the child of Rhaegar Targaryen, the deceased heir of King Aerys II Targaryen, and Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister.

Most fans feel pretty confident this theory is correct, though its never really been officially confirmed. If you need it broken down, this nifty explainer from Alt Shift X lays it all out pretty clearly:

So what do you think? Would you like to see Ned Stark make a return, and finally get some Jon Snow answers?

(Via Vulture, Alt Shift X)