Latest Stories

Game of Thrones menu items at Shake Shack
Tag: TV
Valar Burguhlis: Shake Shack offering a meal of ice and fire with new Game of Thrones menu items
Paul Sparks
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Castle Rock recasts Ace; Black Widow lands co-lead; more
ambrose_chilling_adventures_of_sabrina
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/10/19: The witching hour
David Harbour in Hellboy
Tag: Movies
'A grotesque misfire': Hellboy reboot gets some hellish reviews
1-WROeGrDIj-MbWqpve7m0Qw.jpeg

Why a hacker artist just sent the NSA the most secure mixtape ever

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 15, 2014

It’s a bit unsettling to admit it, but the government is watching and listening to quite a few things we say and do these days. But one hacker decided to fire back with a “kick-ass mixtape” the NSA will never get to enjoy.

In an effort to make a high-tech, musical tribute to the journalists who worked to publish Edward Snowden’s revealing leaked documents, artist and software engineer David Huerta took an Arduino electronics board and covered it with transparent acrylic. Inside? A mixtape of tunes heavily encrypted on an SD card.

Just to stick it to the NSA, Huerta boxed up his ultra-secure digital mixtape and mailed it to the NSA's headquarters in Fort Meade, Md. He obviously didn’t include the password. As The Verge notes, the NSA can sometimes get around encryption, but typically only by targeting weak links elsewhere. Strong, old-fashioned encryption is still a very reliable way to secure data. Even from Big Brother.

Here’s an excerpt from Huerta’s blog post about the project:

“Although it was revealed the NSA has several programs to exploit and intercept systems of every kind, the actual cryptography connecting those systems was still something it fundamentally can’t break. Encryption is the blind spot to the NSA’s all-seeing eye. Math doesn’t need an information dominance center to enforce its rules. Math is the legal framework which the universe can only obey and will trump and outlast the rules of any human state …

The NSA can read my stupid Facebook updates but without my consent it will never be able to listen to my kick-ass mix tape, even if it’s sitting right in front of them.”

So what the heck is on the mixtape? Only Huerta knows, and the only track list from the card is kept offline. It’s an enigma wrapped in an SD card wrapped in an electronics board. Our best guess? "U Can't Touch This."

(Via The Verge)

Tag: Science
Tag: Technology
Tag: Science
Tag: Encryption

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: