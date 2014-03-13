Why Scarlett Johansson found nudity 'liberating' in her new sci-fi flick Under the Skin

Though sheâs best known to genre fans for her role as Black Widow in The Avengers, Scarlett Johansson is taking on a much darker (and different) sci-fi role in Jonathan Glazerâs indie flick Under the Skin.

Johansson will play an alien seductress roaming small towns to feed on drifters, and everything weâve seen from this film indicates itâll be a weird one that pushes some boundaries. For Johansson, one of those boundaries is the nudity required to play the alien killer. Once she got into filming, she told Yahoo! she found it âliberatingâ:

âIâm a pretty private person. Itâs not like I want to be displaying myself all over the place. But I think I realized that through the process of just letting go, and allowing myself as the character to be totally present in the moment, and making the discovery of my own self, as [my character] doesâ¦ I realized what kind of judgement I place on myself, and how self-conscious I am about all different kinds of things. That wasnât just the nudity, but many different situations, where I just had toâ¦ we just couldnât capture what we needed unless I was totally free of myself. That, in a sense, was very liberating.âÂ

Check out a video of the interview below:

To help build some buzz, the studio has also released a boatload of new posters to promote the film. They all fit the strange look weâve gleaned in the trailers, and add a few more layers to the mystery that is the film.

(Via Comic Book Movie)