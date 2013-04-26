Latest Stories

4-26 Execs Lead.jpg

Why studio execs didn't like E.T. + 12 more sci-fi classics

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 26, 2013

Even a future classic can look like a guaranteed flop in the eyes of a studio executive.

Running a major movie studio is a job full of calculated risk. People come to you with ideas, and you evaluate those ideas and see if they're worth spending money on, and if so, how much money. We get really cynical about Hollywood, but the reality is that these people are running businesses. They need to turn a profit, and if they think Pirates of the Carribean 12 is the way to do it, they turn on the green light. 

But for every colossal blockbuster a studio executive backs, there's likely at least one other film they should have backed. Every studio has a sad story involving a risky project they turned down, only to watch that project go to another studio and make millions and often become a landmark piece of American cinema. So, in celebration of our own cinematic hindsight, here are 13 pieces of sci-fi greatness that some executive, at some point, wanted no part of.

4-26 ExecsBTTF.jpeg
Back to the Future: Director Rob Zemeckis and his co-writer Bob Gale first started shopping their...
4-26 ExecsSpidey.jpg
The Amazing Spider-Man: It's still hard to tell how true this one is, but in the months leading up...
4-26 ExecsLOTR.jpg
The Lord of the Rings: Back in the mid-90s, Peter Jackson set out to adapt The Lord of the Rings...
4-26 ExecsTron.jpg
Tron: Writer/director Steven Lisberger's plan to make a daring (at the time) feature film that...
4-26 ExecsBeingJohnMalkovich.jpg
Being John Malkovich: Writer Charlie Kaufman's spec script for Being John Malkovich was turned down...
4-26 ExecsBladeRunner.jpg
Blade Runner: It's a classic now, but there were plenty of people in 1982 who weren't too sure...
4-26 ExecsRaiders.jpeg
Raiders of the Lost Ark: Though it seems like a Spielberg/Lucas team-up in the early '80s would be...
4-26 ExecsPirates.jpg
Pirates of the Caribbean: Walt Disney Pictures didn't necessarily have a problem with this film as...
4-26 ExecsStarWars.jpg
Star Wars: George Lucas' original concept for Star Wars is famously different from what finally...
4-26 ExecsANightmareOnElmStreet.jpg
A Nightmare on Elm Street: The first major studio that almost picked up Wes Craven's future horror...
4-26 ExecsBrazil.png
Brazil: Terry Gilliam's dystopian masterpiece was released on time and without issue...
4-26 ExecsET.jpg
E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial: After Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Columbia Pictures was eager...
4-26 ExecsGroundhogDay.jpg
Groundhog Day: One of the most memorable things about Harold Ramis' time loop comedy is the fact...
