Why The Battle of Winterfell was really The Lord of the Rings' Helm's Deep 2.0

If you’re an avid fan of The Lord of the Rings and J.R.R. Tolkien who has moved on to obsessing over Game of Thrones, it's pretty likely that the Battle of Winterfell gave you some serious déjà vu.

It was an epic battle, the longest in screen history, so there were only so many references from which Miguel Sapochnik, director of “The Long Night," had to draw on. Primary among them was The Battle of Helm’s Deep, featured in The Two Towers. There was no other cinematic battle he could rely on as the ultimate guide for pacing the final showdown between humans and a horde of undead creatures.

It should be noted that the orc invasion in Helm's Deep was half the length of "The Long Night," which goes to show just how insane an accomplishment The Battle of Winterfell really was. Still, even with the difference in run time, there were plenty of moments in Game of Thrones' fight in the north that mirrored Helm's Deep, and we've collected some of the most prominent for your nerd edification and/or education.

**Spoiler Warning: Obviously, there are spoilers for Game of Thrones below**