Why the Dark Phoenix Saga blew our minds

This week, Dark Phoenix is taking another crack at one of the most famous X-Men stories of all-time: The Dark Phoenix Saga. Chris Claremont and John Byrne took the X-Men to another level with their seminal tale that helped fuel the X-Men for the better part of the '80s and '90s. The story actually began just a few issues into Claremont's 17-year run and continued for over thirty issues before its unforgettable conclusion in X-Men #137.

In SYFY WIRE's latest original video, we've put together a retrospective of the entire story from beginning to end as an eclectic panel of our hosts and guest commentators weigh in on every twist and turn in the tale.

Fundamentally, The Dark Phoenix Saga is the story of Jean Grey's rise and fall. As the only female member of the original X-Men, Jean was often the damsel in distress or the love interest for Cyclops. But once she became Phoenix, Jean had powers far beyond those of her teammates. She literally re-created the universe at one point! Then she showed off her precise control by allowing Cyclops to see her without his protective glasses.

However, all of that power came with a price, and Jean's humanity was buried beneath the hunger of the Phoenix itself. If it hadn't been for a few panels of intergalactic genocide, Jean probably could have had a redemptive arc. Instead, Marvel editorial and the Shi'ar Empire declared that Phoenix had to die. The result was one of the most stunning issues that Marvel has ever published, and it still resonates to this day.

