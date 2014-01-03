Why wait? Watch the 1st 15 minutes of Ron Moore's Helix NOW

Next Friday, Syfy will debut its latest collaboration with writer-producer Ron Moore. The man behind the revamped Battlestar Galactica has turned his attention to Helix. It's a new thriller that centers on a viral outbreak that could save or destroy humanity. Sound confusing? Perhaps this sneak peek at the pilot episode will help.



Helix follows a group of CDC doctors, led by Dr. Alan Farragut (Billy Campbell), who head to the arctic to investigate a disease. The trip has a personal connection for Farragut, because his brother's one of the people infected with the virus. In the first 15 minutes of the episode, watch as the visitors get a rude awakening.

The series co-stars Jordan Hayes, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kyra Zagorsky, Mark Ghanime, Meegwun Fairbrother and Neil Napier.

Helix premieres Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

What do you think of the opening footage from Helix?