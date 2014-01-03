Latest Stories

Godzilla KOTM
Tag: Movies
Lend an ear to Bear McCreary's three kaiju solo themes for Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones Season 8 proved the show couldn't go on without George R.R. Martin's novels
Aladdin Brightburn
Tag: Movies
Memorial Day box office: Aladdin wishes for No. 1 spot with $105M; Brightburn crashes to Earth with $9M
John Wick
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Keanu Reeves keeps it classic as John Wick
helix-cast.png

Why wait? Watch the 1st 15 minutes of Ron Moore's Helix NOW

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jan 3, 2014

Next Friday, Syfy will debut its latest collaboration with writer-producer Ron Moore. The man behind the revamped Battlestar Galactica has turned his attention to Helix. It's a new thriller that centers on a viral outbreak that could save or destroy humanity. Sound confusing? Perhaps this sneak peek at the pilot episode will help.

Helix follows a group of CDC doctors, led by Dr. Alan Farragut (Billy Campbell), who head to the arctic to investigate a disease. The trip has a personal connection for Farragut, because his brother's one of the people infected with the virus. In the first 15 minutes of the episode, watch as the visitors get a rude awakening.

The series co-stars Jordan Hayes, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kyra Zagorsky, Mark Ghanime, Meegwun Fairbrother and Neil Napier.

Helix premieres Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. on Syfy.

What do you think of the opening footage from Helix?

Binary Data <Video Not Found>
Tag: Ron Moore
Tag: Helix
Tag: Billy Campbell

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: