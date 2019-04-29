Latest Stories

fanfic505
Tag: Movies
Honoring the other May the Fourth with Sherlock stories
Stranger Things 3 Eleven glaring
Tag: TV
Stranger Things lawsuit dropped days before going to trial
Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
Lucasfilm announces 'Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' publishing program
Eleven Stranger Things
Tag: TV
Stranger Con: A failed Game of Thrones audition nearly kept Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things
Game of Thrones/Avengers: Endgame collage
More info i
Credit: HBO, Marvel Studios

Why we mourn our favorite Avengers and Game of Thrones warriors

Presenters
image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Apr 29, 2019

First, it was one of the most anticipated geek weekends of all-time. Then, it became perhaps the most devastating.

The near-simultaneous release of Avengers: Endgame and the airing of the epic "Battle of Winterfell" episode of Game of Thrones meant that some of the most beloved characters of the last decade would meet their fates in concert. And while the fallen were all fictional, the deep bonds that fans created with these characters were very real, making their deaths legitimately painful for millions of people around the world. It may seem a bit strange, mourning fictional characters, but according to Dr. Patrick O'Connor, there's nothing wrong with it at all.

Dr. O'Connor runs Comicspedia.net, a website that catalogs comic books that might help therapists and patients in their sessions, as well as offer further inspiration. He joined The Fandom Files this week to discuss why we grieve fictional characters and how to handle the loss of one's favorite superheroes and Westerosians. If you need help coming to terms with the deaths in Endgame, consider this a free session.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: