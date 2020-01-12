Wil Wheaton to host Star Trek: Picard aftershow The Ready Room at CBS All Access

If it’s good enough for The Walking Dead, then it’s good enough for Capt. Jean-Luc Picard. CBS All Access has just revealed that Star Trek: Picard is getting its own post-show discussion series, and sitting in the captain’s chair for all the insider talk will be none other than Star Trek veteran Wil Wheaton.

Just as AMC has enjoyed success with its Talking Dead post-show series, Picard’s post-show — titled The Ready Room (a nod to the captain’s bridge-accessible inner sanctum aboard the Enterprise and other Starfleet vessels) — will take plenty of deep dives into the show behind the scenes. CBS All Access shared the news via Twitter, announcing that The Ready Room will air weekly, immediately following each new Star Trek: Picard episode on Thursdays: Fans won’t have to rattle their memories very hard to remember Wheaton’s tenure on Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he played Wesley Crusher through the series’ first four seasons. Wheaton’s character weathered an outsized measure of criticism from the nether reaches of Star Trek fandom for (according to the critics) always having a too-convenient knack for being in the right place at the right time to save the Enterprise-D from certain demise. Wheaton also reprised Crusher in a much smaller role in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

Trekkies' return to the Star Trek universe is just around the corner. Starring Sir Patrick Stewart in his iconic Picard role with returning Star Trek favorites Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Jeri Ryan — as well as new cast members Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora — Season 1 of Star Trek: Picard debuts Jan. 23 on CBS All Access, with a second season already in the works.