Black Mirror's Will Poulter joins Amazon's Lord of the Rings series in leading role

Amazon's Lord of the Rings series just found one of its leading players in the form of Will Poulter, Variety has confirmed. The British actor, who is no stranger to the world of genre, has cut his teeth on major projects like The Maze Runner, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and Midsommar. Poulter is only the second bit of confirmed casting news for the top secret TV show after Markella Kavenagh was hired back in July.

Developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay — the screenwriting duo behind the next Star Trek movie — the highly-anticipated Tolkien adaptation will be partially produced by Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) and directed by J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). Not much is known in the way of plot, but the general consensus is that the series serves as a prequel to The Fellowship of the Ring. That being said, the narrative still needs to stay within the boundaries of what the source material already set up.

"J.R.R. Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honor and a joy to join this amazing team,” Bayona (also acting as an EP) said in early July. “I can’t wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never-before-seen story."

Credit: Netflix

“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings. He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belen,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, also said at the time.

Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, and Sharon Tal Yguado are all executive producing the show. Other members of the creative team include: writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison; writer and executive producer Jason Cahill; writer and executive producer Justin Doble; consulting producer Stephany Folsom; producer Ron Ames; writer and co-producer Helen Shang; and writing consultant Glenise Mullins.