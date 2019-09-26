5 reasons why Will Riker was the goofy secret weapon of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Everyone knows the greatest hero of the 24th century was Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the starship Enterprise, but what I propose is: maybe he wasn't?

I love Picard as much as the next guy who is losing his hair and trying to stay chill about it, but, as '90s nostalgia for Star Trek: The Next Generation enters a fever-pitch with the impending release of Star Trek: Picard in 2020, it's time to celebrate the true secret weapon of that Trek era. We're talking about Numero Uno himself, Commander William T. Riker as played by Jonathan Frakes.

In real life, Frakes is much more than just the guy who played Riker. In addition to directing the fan-favorite film First Contact, he's also now directed three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery, with several episodes of Picard on the way. And, of course, along with a few other co-stars, Frakes is back as Riker in at least one episode of Picard next year. And the thing is, Riker's return is essential to making a post-TNG Trek show, and that's because Riker was part of the reason the entire show worked.

Riker's charm wasn't that he was cool; he was cool because he was kind of goofy. And in contrast to some of the earnestness of the rest of TNG, that was essential.

Here are five ways Riker's goofy charm saved TNG from being too serious.