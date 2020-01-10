Will Smith regrets that MIB sequel in career-spanning Tonight Show rap

Welcome to Earth! Will Smith stopped by The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to promote Bad Boys for Life and cleanly rap about his prolific acting career.

As expected, things began with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before venturing into genre territory. Of course, Independence Day and Men in Black were both brought up as Smith punched a green alien right in its stupid, extraterrestrial face. Just kidding, we love you, space aliens ... if you exist. Even Wild Wild West (often considered one of the actor's worst movies) got a shoutout, with Dr. Loveless' giant mechanical spider scuttling around in the backdrop.

Watch Agent J protect us from the scum of the unuverse while spitting straight fire in the video below:

Video of Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Rap the History of Will Smith

During the interview portion of his guest spot, Smith looked back on his filmography and voiced disappointment over one of the follow-ups to the original Men in Black from 1997.

"I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels. You know, I wasn’t happy with the Men in Black sequel," he said, not specifying whether he was talking about the second or third movie.

However, since Men in Black II was pretty much panned upon release in 2002, it's probably safe to assume he was talking about that project in particular. Directed by the returning Barry Sonnenfeld, MiB 2 was supposed to culminate in an exciting climax at the World Trade Center. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, Sony was forced to scrap that original ending, which most likely led to the somewhat lackluster conclusion seen in the final product.

Video of Will Smith Learned He&#039;s No Tom Cruise While Filming Bad Boys for Life

More recently, Smith appeared in the live-action Aladdin remake for Disney and his second-ever animated feature, Spies in Disguise, for 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney).