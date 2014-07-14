Latest Stories

Sylar-heroes-NoahBennet.jpg

Will Sylar return for Heroes Reborn? Here's what Zachary Quinto says

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jul 14, 2014

While were totally psyched about NBC’s upcoming mini-series Heroes Reborn, what we really want to know is: Will Sylar be back?

While talking to critics at the TCA Press Tour this past Friday about his new Starz reality series The Chair, Spock actor Zachary Quinto opened up about the possibility of reprising the role of everyone’s favorite reformed murdering psychopath Sylar on Heroes Reborn.

Here’s what Quinto said:

"I've been in touch with Tim [Kring, creator] and he told me they were doing this and we left the door open for me to be involved, the trouble is really my availability," Quinto said. "I don't know that it would really even be possible. And it's a challenge for me because that experience and role and opportunity really changed my life completely and sent me on a path that I might not have otherwise have been on, but at the same time I'm very interested in forward momentum, I'm very interested in expanding and defying people's expectations of me."
"I don't know that going back to such a definitely iconic character would necessarily do that," Quinto continued. "So it's a larger question that I haven't had to answer because no one's actually given me an offer. We'll see. I'm glad they're doing it and I know that whether or not I'm involved that the fans will enjoy it."

A 13-episode mini-series, Heroes Reborn will feature a brand-new set of characters with super powers. However, the door is being left wide open for actors from the original series to return, and the first to have signed on the dotted line to make his Heroes comeback is Jack Coleman, who will be back as Noah Bennet, aka HRG, to the delight of Heroes fans everywhere.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Zachary Quinto reprising the role of Sylar on Heroes Reborn?

(via IGN)

Tag: Heroes Reborn
Tag: Zachary Quinto
Tag: Heroes
Tag: Sylar

