William Shatner's historic Blue Origin launch delayed to Wednesday: What to know

William Shatner's trip into outer space with Blue Origin has officially been delayed due to "forecasted winds," the Jeff Bezos-founded company announced in a blog post. The launch is now scheduled to take place tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 13) at 9:30 a.m. EST. As of Monday, the mission was cleared to move forward, barring any inclement weather. "The vehicle has met all mission requirements and astronauts began their training today," Blue Origin officials noted in a statement.

When the New Shepard NS-18 does finally makes its way into the atmosphere, Shatner will make history as the oldest person to shoot for the stars (unseating Wally Funk, who set the most current record over the summer in Blue Origin's first manned launch).

“There’s little niggling… I’m terrified,” the 90-year-old Star Trek actor said of his upcoming trip while speaking at New York Comic Con this past weekend. “I’m Captain Kirk and I’m terrified. I’m not really terrified. Yes I am. It comes and goes."

His fellow space travelers aboard the New Shepard NS-18 are Audrey Powers (Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations) and two crew members: Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries. Shatner shared a photo of himself and the other passengers in their flight suits on Twitter Sunday.

"I’m so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I’m excited to continue writing Blue’s human spaceflight history,” Powers said in a statement last week. “I was part of the amazing effort we assembled for New Shepard’s Human Flight Certification Review, a years-long initiative completed in July 2021. As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we’ve developed."

"I’m taking all of my dear friends into space in my heart that is filled with love for you all!" tweeted Shatner.

The mission is set to be live-streamed at Blue Origin's official website.