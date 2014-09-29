William Shatner confirms he has been approached for Star Trek 3

Just last week, we told you there was a rumor going around that a pivotal role had been written for William Shatner in the eagerly anticipated third entry of the Star Trek franchise that would involve him finally, finally sharing scenes with Leonard Nimoy.

Before we move on with the story, just a little reminder that the original Capt. James Tiberius Kirk and Mr. Spock haven’t been onscreen together since … oh, a little film called Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, way back in 1991.

Right. So, a few days later, The Shat denied everything on his Twitter acccount, writing: “I don't know anything about the current gossip. Nobody has contacted me. Right now it's just rhetoric to cause hype.”

Let's talk ST. I don't know anything about the current gossip. Nobody has contacted me. Right now it's just rhetoric to cause hype. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 23, 2014

However, over the weekend, Shatner was in attendance at the Wizard World Nashville Comic-Con, and he actually confirmed that producer J.J. Abrams has indeed reached out to him about making an appearance in Star Trek 3.

Here’s what Shatner, a born storyteller if ever there was one, told the rapt audience (via Trek Movie):

The weirdest thing has happened and I think I can tell you because it is so weird. So I’m in Australia a couple of weeks ago…and JJ Abrams calls me. He called me in Los Angeles and I’m not there, so my assistant calls me and says “JJ called and is going to call back.” I said “great” and hung up the phone "I wonder what JJ wants?" Because the last time I talked to JJ was before the first movie came out and I went to meet him at his office and he said "are you interested in being in the Star Trek movie?" "And I would play the captain?" "No, no. Not as Captain Kirk. We have a young, handsome guy to do that." But he handed a script and I read it, and it stunk…It is like telling people “You know that little cute baby you got there. It is the ugliest thing I have ever seen!” So I didn’t say that to JJ. This is the worst script I have ever read and it is the next Star Trek movie and the beginning of the whole thing and it was awful! Turns out it wasn’t the script at all…He was assessing whether people were interested in being in the movie and handing them a dummy script because the final movie was really good, but it wasn’t the script that I read. So now I get this call and he is going to call me back and a week and a half goes by and he never called me. I wonder if he is going to call me? Maybe it is a trick? Maybe it is TMZ? Could he be that cruel. So he calls and says "I’m calling, Bill, because the director of the Star Trek movie, the next one, has had an idea where you might be involved in it. So I am calling to see if you would be interested." I said "Oh, yeah. If it is meaningful." When Leonard was Spock in that first movie, I said to Leonard "you know when you go back in time you are still old." So it depends on what you do with the character. I said "I would be delighted." And he said "you can’t say anything." And I said "I won't even tell my wife. I wont tell anyone. I wouldn’t do that, JJ." So I get back from Australia and it is all over the Internet, that the director held an interview and said they wanted Shatner and Nimoy to be in the next movie. I bet JJ is frothing at the mouth. So the news is out that they have an idea that they want Leonard and myself. They might want Leonard and myself. I don’t know what to do with it. How do you get me 50 years later into the movie? … I know it’s science fiction, but even I couldn’t come up with an idea.

Have a look at the video below:

Okay! Goody. So Shatner seems to confirm that the new Star Trek team, including Roberto Orci -- who is pulling director duty where no man has gone before, while Abrams is off gallivanting in a galaxy far, far away on Star Wars: Episode VII -- are indeed considering putting him and Leonard Nimoy both in the upcoming Star Trek 3, set to be released in 2016.

(Apparently Shatner told all this at the convention because he thought that Roberto Orci had been the one who blabbed first!)

But he does emphasize that there “might” be a part for him and that the team had an “idea,” so it’s no official confirmation that he will indeed be in the brand new sci-fi flick.

What do you guys make of all of this?

(via Trek Movie, Digital Spy)