NASA Azure Rockets
Game of Thrones Season 1 Episode 1 Winter is Coming

Winter is coming ... and a new podcast is here! SYFY WIRE counts down to Game of Thrones Season 8

SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 7, 2019

Okay, so maybe you missed the first seven seasons of the most talked about television show in history. Or maybe you just forgot some details. Either way, it's a week before Game of Thrones Season 8, you don't have time to binge. But don't worry ... SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings has you covered.

Each day leading up to the Season 8 premiere, Jackie will take the King's Road back through previous seasons, revisiting all the best moments and re-examining everything you need to know for the new season.

We're kicking things off with a quick primer — remember life before GoT? How did we get here? Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Coming Soon: Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

