WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place Part II survival room; No Time to Die featurette; Netflix Top 10

Think you have what it takes to evade a nasty death at the hands of sonically responsive creatures from beyond the stars? If your answer was yes, then you might want to check out the upcoming survival room based on A Quiet Place Part II.

Coming to New York and Los Angeles, this "multi-sensory experience entails an intense 5-7 minute progression — filled with physical and mental obstacles — for groups of three. This immersive, in-world recreation of A Quiet Place Part II tasks guests with keeping their decibel levels down and mitigating any sound in their surroundings … at all costs."

The survival room arrives in NYC next Monday, March 2, and runs through Saturday, March 7. L.A.'s installation opens Monday, March 16, but only runs until Thursday, March 19.

Learn more details and RSVP right here.

You can check out a new poster below. Based on the tagline "Silence is not enough," it sounds like the Abbotts have had enough of the quiet life. Their terrified and cautious existence won't help save the world from the mysterious and sound-sensitive monsters after all.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Written and directed by John Krasinski, the highly anticipated sequel sees the return of Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are both playing new characters. Krasinski, whose character of Lee Abbott died in the last movie, will return in flashbacks that explain how the monster invasion first began.

A Quiet Place Part II silently creeps into theaters Friday, March 20.

In a new featurette, No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga breaks down his approach to the 25th James Bond movie, which also happens to be Daniel Craig's final adventure as 007.

"For me, as a writer and a director, it was essential to rediscover Bond," says Fukunaga in the video below. "Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become? He's sort of a wounded animal, struggling with his role as a 00. The world's changed, the rules of engagement aren't what they used to be, the rules of espionage [are] darker in this era of asymetric warfare."

The filmmaker even goes so far as to describe the story's main villain, Rami Malek's Safin, as "smarter and stronger than Spectre." That's a pretty bold statement since Spectre has always been one of the biggest and most powerful antagonists seen throughout the franchise.

Video of Director Cary Joji Fukunaga on NO TIME TO DIE

Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz co-star.

No Time to Die hits theaters Friday, April 10. Listen to Billie Eilish's theme song for the film here.

In a company blog post yesterday, Netflix announced its new "Top 10" feature that allows subscribers to see what's most popular in their country. The list will be updated every day, and "the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you."

The announcement continues:

"In addition to the overall top 10 list, you’ll also be able to see the top 10 most popular series and top 10 films when you click on the movies and TV shows tabs. Shows and films that make these lists will also have a special 'Top 10' badge, wherever they appear on Netflix. That way you can easily see what’s in the zeitgeist, whether you’re browsing by genre or through your personal list -- or when searching for specific shows or films."

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix