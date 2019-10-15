WIRE Buzz: The Addams Family lands sequel; Apple TV+ renews Momoa's See; more

Their house is a museum where people come to see 'em — and a lot of people are coming to see ‘em. The Addams Family is a spooky success, finding a smash $35M opening weekend on just a $40M budget, and that means a sequel is soon to be on its way.

Deadline reports that MGM/UAR is already putting up the cobwebs and ironing all the black clothing necessary for an Addams sequel on the back of the weekend boon. A throwback animated adaptation beat out a giant Will Smith sci-fi film (Gemini Man), so it’s time to capitalize.

The Addams Family, from directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, boasts a strong voice ensemble including Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfard, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, and Catherine O’Hara — none of whom have signed back on for the sequel as of yet. To be fair, however, the movie just came out.

One of the contributing factors to the film’s success may be that MGM spent $150M on a promotional campaign for the film. That’s way more than is traditionally spent; there’s no rule set in stone, but the next highest marketing budget for MGM is for James Bond. That might have helped The Addams Family push past its lukewarm critical reception and may even help it stay in the fight for young eyes when Maleficent's sequel debuts.

The Addams Family 2 looks to repeat its success in about two years: Oct. 22, 2021.

Next, Apple TV+ is already renewing its most heavily promoted shows ahead of its launch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming streaming service has quietly given Jason Momoa-starring post-apocalypse story (and genre show) See a second season alongside more standard dramatic fare like Dickinson, Little America, and Home Before Dark.

This news also comes alongside the warning that sci-fi series See may "soon make a change at the top,” possibly from Season 1 writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) or director Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games). See follows a futuristic, now-blind humanity and the birth of twins with the ability to see.

Apple TV+ and See are set to debut on Nov. 1.

Finally, Zombieland’s second film is headed to theaters, and the franchise is prepping fans for the undead-killing, rule-following fun with a free new mobile game. We previously teased Zombieland: Double Tapper when it released its first trailer, but now the game is out, the weapons are hot, and the end is near.

A new launch trailer featuring the scariest versions of stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, and Luke Wilson that you’ll ever see — and they’re not even zombies.

Take a look:

Video of Zombieland: Double Tapper - Global Launch Trailer

Yes, gamers can play as the characters from the original film as well as some of the new faces joining the sequel as they blast their way across an infested America. The idle RPG boasts dozens of missions “in a cross-country road trip from the woods of New England to the beaches of California,” which may reflect the plot of the film.

Zombieland: Double Tapper is available on iOS and Android now, while the film will hit theaters this weekend on Oct. 18.