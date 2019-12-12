WIRE Buzz: RDJ introduces The Age of A.I.; HBO visits the set of Stephen King's The Outsider; and more

After playing an inventor of fictional technology in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. will fulfill his Tony Stark destiny by hosting and narrating The Age of A.I., an upcoming documentary series from YouTube. Each episode explores how science fiction is fast losing its element of fiction as robots and other machines advance at an accelerated rate.

Video of The Age of A.I. | Official Trailer

"The premiere episode follows co-founder of Soul Machines, Mark Sagar, an Oscar-winning special effects artist who has created some of the most sophisticated avatars, as he builds an autonomously animated digital version of Grammy-award winner will.i.am," reads the press release.

Other guest appearances include: Tim Shaw, a former NFL linebacker battling ALS and working with Google "to help restore his ability to communicate" as part of Project Euphoria.

The Age of A.I. will start streaming on YouTube for free Wednesday, Dec. 18.

A new episode will be released every week, but YouTube Premium subscribers can get access to the first four installments before everyone else. Starting on January 15, they'll gain access to episodes 5 - 8.

Watchmen is sadly ending this Sunday, but HBO is looking to fill its impending absence with an adaptation of Stephen King's The Outsider. In a brand-new featurette, you can go behind-the-scenes of the series with King himself.

"How does a person cope with the unbelievable?" the author says, describing the show in eight simple words.

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name, The Outsider follows Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), a small town cop trying to wrap his head around a mystery that is full of contradictions. Did Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a beloved member of the community, rape and murder a young child or is he the victim of mistaken identity?

Video of The Outsider: Invitation to the set | HBO

Anderson's world view and faith begin to crumble when he teams up with private investigator, Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), who believes that there is something more sinister at play. Funnily enough, Gibney is also a major character in King's Mr. Mercedes trilogy of books.

Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, Hettienne Park, Michael Esper, Derek Cecil, and Max Beesley also star in the series.

Episode 1 of The Outsider premieres on HBO Sunday, January 12 at 9pm EST.

Carnival Row was just the beginning, folks, because Orlando Bloom has signed an overall, first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has confirmed. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor will develop movies and shows for Prime Video.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with Jen Salke and the team at Amazon and I look forward to growing that relationship with this new and exciting production deal,” Bloom said in a statement run by Variety.

"Orlando is a fantastic creative talent and collaborative partner for all of us at studios,” added Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to continue working with Orlando not only on Carnival Row, but on future projects for our Prime Video customers.”

Does this mean we could get a Legolas appearance in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series?! We can only hope...

Bloom will reprise the character of Inspector Rycroft Philostrate in Season 2 of Carnival Row. There is no set premiere date yet.