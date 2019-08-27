WIRE Buzz: Aladdin deleted scene features new song; Bandai Namco partners with Crunchyroll Games; and more

Get the latest updates in the world genre with this latest edition of WIRE Buzz! In this roundup, we discuss Aladdin, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and a brand-new entertainment partnership.

With Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin remake now available on digital, you can enjoy a deleted scene from the film that features an unreleased song entitled "Desert Moon."

The tune is a "Summer Nights"-esque duet between Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and Aladdin (Mena Massoud) just before our titular hero enters the Cave of Wonders to retrieve the magic lamp for (Jafar Marwan Kenzari). You can tell that the scene was never completed as Rajah, Jasmine's pet tiger, is incompletely rendered in the background.

Take a gander below:

Video of Disney&#039;s Aladdin | Deleted Song, Desert Moon

Armed with mostly favorable reviews and over $1 billion at the global box office, Disney is already exploring a sequel to Aladdin. Since the original animated movie from 1992 received two follow-ups of varying quality, Return of Jafar (1994) and King of Thieves (1996), there's no shortage of material for another movie that could bring back Jafar, explore Aladdin's parentage, or both.

Aladdin is currently available to purchase and rent on digital platforms. The film arrives on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday, Sep. 10.

The remake also stars Will Smith (Genie), Navid Negahban (Sultan), Billy Magnussen (Prince Anders), Nasim Pedrad (Dalia), Alan Tudyk (Iago), and Frank Welker (Abu).

Christopher Nolan's next feature film, Tenet, just added Himesh Patel to its cast, Variety confirms. Patel was skyrocketed into the spotlight after playing the lead role of Jack Malik in Yesterday, Danny Boyle's fantastical love letter to The Beatles earlier this summer.

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Many of the details surrounding Tenet are wrapped under a thick layer of mystery, but we do know that the cast is one knockout ensemble: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh.

Written by Nolan, Tenet's plot is said to focus on the world of "international espionage." It's a topic that the director is very familiar with, having staged elaborate heist scenes in 2010's Inception.

The project is slated for release on July 17, 2020.

Today, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Crunchyroll Games announced "a strategic partnership with the goal of providing fans a rewarding and comprehensive experience with their favorite character IPs, through a variety of touchpoints including animation, games and comics." The first step in this arrangement will involve an anime-inspired mobile game, Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes, which goes live for Crunchyroll users in America this winter. Utilizing multi-generational characters from both shows, the game involves "one-tap team-based battles."

“With Crunchyroll’s expansive global community and subscribers, this partnership was a strategic fit and critical step in expanding our entertainment business” said Toru Konno, Director, BNE in an official statement. “We have a corporate philosophy of creating “more fun for everyone” and we are always striving to do that and look forward to seeing what we can build together with Crunchyroll in the coming years.”

Check out a teaser trailer for Ninja Tribes below:

Video of NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES Teaser Trailer

“Bandai Namco Entertainment is a global force that shares our goal of connecting the anime community to each other through beloved content,” added Joanne Waage, General Manager, Crunchyroll. “We’re looking forward to building on our partnership to offer even more interactive experiences to bring our fans together.”

Learn more at the game's website here.