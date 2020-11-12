WIRE Buzz: American Horror Stories poster; 'We Can Be Heroes' first look; Disney+ anniversary

The American Horror Story spinoff series has got a poster of its own. Show co-creator Ryan Murphy shared the image on Twitter on Wednesday after releasing a terrifying, teeth-defying poster on Instagram earlier that day to promote the tenth season of the original series.

If the poster is any suggestion, the spinoff show, which is appropriately called American Horror Stories, will be a horror in its own right:

Credit: FX

Afraid of spiders, cracked faces, or long, black death-inspiring fingers? If so, this poster has you covered. Murphy went on to tweet that the spinoff will be 16 one-hour standalone episodes “delving into horror myths, legends and lore….” Does this poster refer to just one of these episodes, or is it an amalgam of several? We don't know yet, but either option is terrifying.

We don’t know much more about the spinoff yet, except that AHS regular Sarah Paulson will direct at least one episode of the series and that it will feature other AHS stars in front of the screen as well. Murphy promises, however, that more information is forthcoming, so hopefully it won’t be too long until we find out more.

American Horror Stories is scheduled to air on FX, though no word yet on when.

Robert Rodriguez harkens back to his Spy Kids roots with the first look images from his new Netflix project: We Can Be Heroes.

Based on these initial production stills, it's easy to see that the director is heading back into the vibrant, heightened, and family-friendly reality that defined his previous features like Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Indeed, the upcoming movie includes an appearance from Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley), who now has a daughter with shark DNA.

"A lot of families have spent a lot of time together," Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly, which debuted the images. "I’ve been getting calls from all kinds of studios: ‘Reboot Spy Kids.’ ‘Reboot Sharkboy.’ Of course they want to. They’re all sitting at home with their kids [amid the pandemic]."

Check out the first look images below:

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

When it comes to story, We Can Be Heroes is about the progeny of the world's greatest superheroes. When their parents are captured by a nefarious alien force, the kids must band together in order to save their moms, dads, and...oh yeah, the planet. The project features an A-list ensemble comprised of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook, Christopher McDonald, and Adriana Barraza.

"I love casting. I take finding the right people very seriously," Rodriguez explained to EW. "Find the people who can bring some magic to it and surprise me with what they bring."

Pascal, Slater, and Holbrook play members of a super-team called the "Heroics." In particular, Pascal's character, Marcus Moreno (father to YaYa Gosselin's Missy Moreno) is on the verge of retirement before he's taken. While Missy isn't quite sure of her powers just yet, her contemporaries have already discovered talents for predicting the future and shape-shifting.

"We came up with this team, almost like an Avengers superhero team, but they all have kids and the kids have powers, but they don't know how to use them because they're just so young," Rodriguez said over the summer. "It's really fun. It was the most challenging movie I had done ... The whole movie, I had 11 superhero kids in every shot. Trying to figure out how to film that was incredible."

Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw co-star.

The film arrives on Netflix Jan. 1, 2021.

There's no question that a good chunk of the last year has felt like an eternity. We've all endured many ups and downs, but there's still plenty to celebrate, including the one-year anniversary of Disney+. It's quite to hard believe that the Mouse House's subscription streaming service launched exactly 365 days ago and with it, the global phenomenon that is Baby Yoda. To ring in one year, the platform released a 36-second-long video of celebrities (like The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and Beauty and the Beast's Luke Evans) wishing the service a "Happy Plusiversary."

Take a look below:

Video of Happy Plusiversary – One Year of Disney+ | Disney+

In less than a year, Disney+ was able to draw in more than 60 million subscribers. Platform downloads surged in early October when Disney's live-action Mulan remake made an exclusive debut on the service in favor of a theatrical bow. However, the most popular piece of original content on the service remains The Mandalorian. The first live-action Star Wars series is currently rolling out its second season.