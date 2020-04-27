WIRE Buzz: HBO Max turning Seth Rogen into a pickle; HBO Hellraiser series; more

PICKLE ROGEN!!! HBO Max announced today that it has acquired the rights to Seth Rogen's crazy-sounding new movie, An American Pickle. The film was originally going to receive a theatrical rollout from Sony Pictures but would have been ultimately delayed amid the current health crisis.

Based on Simon Rich's 2013 New Yorker series Sell Out, An American Pickle tells the story of Herschel Greenbaum (Rogen), a laborer who immigrates to the U.S. in the 1920s with the hope of achieving the American Dream for himself and his family. He finds a factory job but ends up falling into a vat of pickles, whose brine preserves him for 100 years.

Waking up in modern-day Brooklyn, Herschel (who hasn't aged a day) seeks out his family, only to discover that "his surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand," says the release.

Credit: HBO Max

Think Futurama, but instead of a pizza delivery boy waking up in the future, you've got a Jewish immigrant from the old country. This thing practically writes itself! Rich adapted his own story into the screenplay, while Brandon Trost (cinematographer on This Is the End and The Interview) directed.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to release this film. We worked very hard and put as much of ourselves in this story as possible. We're very proud of the end result and we can't wait for people to get to see it," Rogen said in a statement.



“HBO Max is in the market for motion pictures that stand out and An American Pickle does stand out, with Seth in this wonderfully original, funny, and heartfelt film that we look forward to debuting this summer,” added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, president, TNT, TBS and truTV.

HBO Max launches Wednesday, May 27.

Pinhead and the Cenobites' small-screen debut will officially take place at HBO.

Per Deadline, the premium cable network has struck a deal to develop the famous Hellraiser franchise into a TV show, with David Gordon Green (Halloween Kills) attached to direct the pilot as well as an undisclosed number of follow-up episodes.

Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Gallactica, Daredevil) and Michael Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick ’r Treat) have been tapped to pen and executive-produce the project.

"The idea is to create an elevated continuation and expansion of the well-established Hellraiser mythology. It is by no means a remake, but rather assumes the past mythology to be a given," reads the Deadline report.

Hellraiser (1987)

A big-screen reboot of the horror IP is currently in the works at Spyglass Media. David Bruckner (V/H/S, Southbound) is directing with a script by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. David S. Goyer (Man of Steel) conceived of the story on which the screenplay is based.

The entire Hellraiser property is based on Clive Barker's 1986 novella, The Hellbound Heart.

Vinyl versions of Alan Silvestri's epic scores for Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) are coming via a three-record (or deluxe six-record) collector's set from Mondo.

You can now relive the glory of "Portals" in all the crackling goodness of an old-school turntable and speakers. Hell, that retro crackling will probably remind you of that jaw-dropping moment when Captain America (Chris Evans) hears Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) speaking in his earpiece just before the final assault against Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army.

Packed in an exclusive slipcase, "the score for each film is housed in their own tri-fold jacket, pressed on 180 Gram 'Infinity Stone' vinyl," reads the announcement. There's also new original artwork by Matt Taylor.

Check out all the product stills in the gallery below. Fans can start pre-orders of the sets this Wednesday (April 29).