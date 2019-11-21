WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones alternate ending; Doctor Who reveals guest stars; Antelbellum trailer

“911? What is your emergency?” Lionsgate has unveiled the teaser poster and teaser trailer for Antebellum, an upcoming horror film written and directed by Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz and starring Janelle Monáe.

In Antebellum, the past creeps into the present and vice versa when successful author Veronica Henley (Monáe) gets trapped in a horrifying reality and must get to the bottom of just what in the hell is going on before it’s too late. Check out the disturbing, time-warping teaser below.

Video of Antebellum (2020 Movie) Official Teaser – Janelle Monáe

The film also features Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Lionsgate

Antebellum hits theatres on April 24, 2020.

Up next, will Game of Thrones inspire its own version of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag? It may, after word gets out that the cast of the HBO series filmed another version of the series finale. You read that right.

Actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund in the series, told the U.K.-based publication Metro that an alternate ending of the fantasy series was shot, "mostly for fun." Hoo-boy.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” Hivju said, probably unaware that he may have just opened Pandora's Box. “That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

He declined to provide further details, other than to say that “it was fun.”

SYFY WIRE reached out to representatives at HBO to confirm and have yet to hear back.

When the final episode of the series aired in April, a petition to remake the finale garnered 1 million signatures as of May 19 (as of this writing it has 1.8 signatures). Guess those who signed this petition are going to freak the hell out when they learn about this secret, second cut.

And finally, great news, Whovians! While we wait for the official trailer for Season 12 of Doctor Who to be released (just two more days, we can do it), BBC America has announced two guest stars for the season premiere to tide us over. Stephen Fry and Sir Lenny Henry CBE (Broadchurch, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) will both appear in the season opener, which once again stars Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

Photo by Dave J. Hogan (Getty Images)

“One of the great joys of Doctor Who is getting to work with actors from your wish list. Stephen and Lenny are two of my absolute favorite actors – and to be able to bring them into Doctor Who, in one of our biggest ever stories to kick off the new series, is an absolute thrill,” said series showrunner Chris Chibnall in a statement.

Photo by Mike Marsland (Getty Images)

Although production on Season 12 has recently wrapped, we still don’t know when the series will return to earth, other than sometime early next year.