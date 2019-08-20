WIRE Buzz: Apple TV+ launch price and date; Avengers: A-Day gameplay; and more

Another day, another WIRE Buzz! Get the latest on Apple TV+, Avengers: A-Day, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance!

It looks like Disney+ will have some major streaming competition when it launches this November, because Apple TV+ will allegedly be going live around the same time, Bloomberg is reporting. With a $9.99 monthly subscription fee expected, Apple is hoping to reach $50 billion by 2020.

Compared to Netflix and Amazon, whose streaming fees go as low as $8.99 a month, Apple TV+ will most definitely be put to the test, and we'll learn if a packed slate of original programming from the likes of J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg (among others) is a big enough incentive to draw people to the service. Per the Financial Times, Apple has sunk a mind-boggling $6 billion into new shows.

Video of Apple TV+ Preview — Coming Fall 2019

One of the first programs expected to premiere on the service is Ronald D. Moore's For All Mankind, an alternate history show that imagines a reality in which the Soviet Union landed on the moon first in 1969. Joel Kinnaman plays the main role of Edward Baldwin.

Right now, it seems as if Disney+ will have the most competitive price with $6.99 a month.

In a nearly 20-minute gameplay video, you can get an in-depth look at the game mechanics for Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers: A-Day. Taking place during the game's prologue/tutorial level, you're able to play as Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, and Captain America as they protect San Francisco from a deadly attack.

This is just the set-up for the game's main story where the team disbands after the devastation in San Fran, reuniting five years later (when superheroes are banned) to help save the world.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Avengers: A-Day Prologue Gameplay Footage [EN ESRB]

You can play a Beta version of the game if you pre-order it for the PS4. A-Day allows for both single player and co-op modes.

We're just 10 days away from a return trip to Thra with The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix. With a brand-new featurette now online, you can hear about how the upcoming prequel series builds out the world of Jim Henson and Frank Oz's iconic 1982 film that broke ground with an all puppet cast of characters. Set in a time before the Gelflings were slaughtered by the Garthim, the show follows Rian (voiced by Taron Egerton), a young Gelfling who discovers that the crystal-keeping Skeksis are up to no good.

"Fans of The Dark Crystal want an odyssey, they want a saga, they want something to enrich the universe of the original film. And that's what this does," says Egerton in the featurette below. "You could them side-by-side and it's the same world, but there's just so much more of it to explore."

Video of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance | Returning to Thra | Netflix

The Kingsman actor isn't the only big name attached to the project. In fact, the entire cast is made up of A-list celebrities like Mark Hamill, Natalie Dormer, Jason Isaacs, Nathalie Emmanuel, Anya Taylor-Joy, Helena Bonham Carter, and so many others.

All 10 episodes of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance debut on Netflix Friday, August 30.