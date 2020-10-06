WIRE Buzz: A fallen god rises in new 'Archenemy' trailer; Shazam! 2 delay won't impact filming; Passenger List

If Superman was hurled into our reality and his god-like powers were rendered totally inert, how would anyone know? If a hulking fellow with a scraggly beard tried to convince you he was a literal superhero, would you believe him or write him off as a crazy drifter? It's an intriguing concept, one that lies at the heart of Archenemy, a gritty and subversive take on the comic book genre from writer-director Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn't Real). After its first trailer dropped back in July, the film is back with another teaser ahead of its December debut.

The latest round of dark and violent footage sheds a bit more light on ​Joe Manganiello's alleged fallen hero, a guy who claims to be called Max Fist, a lauded and all-powerful supe from a Metropolis-like city called Chromium. He claims to have been so strong, that his adversaries had to invent "intelligent asteroids" and "killer robots" just to hurt him. Even the whiskey was more potent in Max's home dimension...or so he says. Still, the flick (which hails from the same producers of Panos Cosmatos' Mandy) seems to revel in comic book history and culture in the same way a Kevin Smith endeavor would.

Take a look:

Video of ARCHENEMY Official Trailer

Whether he's got special powers or not, Max ends up joining forces with teenage siblings Hamster (Skylan Brooks) and Indigo (Zolee Griggs) to take down a local drug ring led by The Manager (Glenn Howerton). Thanks to his iconic performance as Dennis Reynolds in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Howerton has proved he's got what it takes to play a murderous psychopath. Amy Seimetz (Pet Sematary) and Paul Scheer (Marvel's 616) round out the rest of the cast.

Enjoy this wonderful key art as well:

Credit: RLJE Films

Archenemy punches its way into selects theaters and onto digital/on-demand Friday, Dec. 11.

Last night, Warner Bros. announced that it was pushing The Batman to 2022, while The Matrix 4 was moved up to December of next year. It was yet another reshuffle in a year filled with theatrical unknowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Another affected movie is the Shazam! sequel — Fury of the Gods. Posting on Twitter, returning director David F. Sandberg confirmed that the follow-up will now debut in the summer of 2023 (it was originally slated for April 2022 before being bumped to November 2022). However, the delay apparently won't affect the shooting schedule.

"No need to freak out about the age of the kids. You can freak out about your own age though. I’ll be 42 in three years. How about that!" wrote Sandberg, referencing the fact that the main characters of the budding Shazam! franchise are mostly young people, who transform into adult superheroes.

Shazam! 2 announced its title (and the casting of Sinbad) at the first day of DC FanDome. During the second day, Sandberg answered some fan questions, teasing that the sequel's villain is "gonna be a little unexpected." Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and the rest of the Marvel Family will reprise their roles for Fury of the Gods.

Passenger List, a "reality-bending" mystery/thriller podcast starring Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) just nabbed a second season renewal, as well as a TV development deal from Weimaraner Republic Pictures and Warner Bros. Television.

Created by John Scott Dryden, the Radiotopia from PRX-produced podcast follows college student Kaitlin Le (Tran). She's determined to find out what happened to her brother, who disappeared on a flight with over 250 passengers onboard. Unsatisfied with the widely-accepted version of events, she launches her own investigation.

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images & Radiotopia from PRX

"Passenger List is a deep mystery grounded by the incredibly human determination it takes to pursue the truth," Dryden said in a statement to Deadline. "At the center is Kaitlin Le, a character who wouldn’t exist without Kelly Marie Tran’s remarkable creativity. We can’t wait to present Season 2, which we’re hard at work on now despite the realities of COVID-19 restrictions. It will pick up right where season one left off."

"We’re proud to support a show as ambitious as Passenger List," added Julie Shapiro, executive producer of Radiotopia from PRX. “Season 1 engaged listeners around the world with a gripping story and inventive audio production, which Season 2 also promises to deliver.”

Season 2 of the podcast is expected to debut in spring 2021.