WIRE Buzz: Area 51 petition picks up speed; Power Rangers movie reboot?; more

Take a long cool drink from this ice cold July edition of WIRE Buzz. Even with San Diego Comic Con ramping up for next week, the genre updates continue to roll in.

Learn about how you might (and that's a strong emphasis on might) get to see an alien in September. Then catch up with Dacre Montgomery and the status of the next live-action Power Rangers movie. Finish things off with the latest news on Lauren Cohan's Walking Dead status at AMC.

The truth is out there!

A Facebook event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us" has started to pick up momentum with the sole purpose of catching a glimpse of "them aliens." To date, over 400,000 people have RSVP'd for the event, which is scheduled for Sep. 20.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens," reads the page's description.

Area 51, a top secret arm of Edwards Air Force Base in the Nevada desert, has captivated the imagination of the sci-fi genre for decades. The prevailing conspiracy theory is that the famous government installation is actually where the U.S. houses and experiments on alien entities. For example, it's postulated that the "UFO" that crashed in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947 was taken to Area 51, studied, and used to create advanced aircrafts for America.

The location has been depicted dozens of times in pop culture. 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull played around with the concept by confirming that the Ark of the Covenant from 1981's Raiders was boxed up and hidden at Area 51.

During a Reddit AMA yesterday, actor Dacre Montgomery seemed to confirm that a reboot of the Power Rangers on the big screen is currently in development.

“I think there is a movie in the works but it's not with me and the cast. So yes but not with us,” wrote Montgomery, who plays Billy Hargrove, step-brother of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Hargrove is a central component of Season 3, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Montgomery appeared in Saban’s 2017 attempt to reboot the Power Rangers film franchise on the big screen as Jason Lee Scott, aka the Red Ranger. Boasting modern day themes, top-of-the-line visual effects, Bryan Cranston voicing Zordon, and Elizabeth Banks in the role of Rita Repulsa, the film (directed by Dean Israelite) received mixed reviews and only managed $142.3 million at the global box office.

Last summer, it was reported that Hasbro, which now owns Saban, was working on a sequel to the 2017 movie. Based on Montgomery's comments, it looks as if the company has abandoned that idea in favor of a blank slate.

Lauren Cohan could be reprising Maggie Rhee in Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Speaking to EW, showrunner Angela Kang teased the character's return.

“I’m not sure if I can say much about it right now actually,” says Kang. “I’ll just say that we’re working on it.”

Cohan amicably parted ways with the post-apocalyptic series last year in order to pursue other projects such as ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier, where she starred alongside Scott Foley. The series was canceled in May after just one season.

After the time jump in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Maggie was gone, but there were whispers (pun intended) of a spinoff movie like they're doing for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).