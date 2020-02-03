WIRE Buzz: Green Arrow & the Canaries looks ahead; new Invisible Man ad; Indy 5 still coming

Arrow is over for good, but that doesn't mean the show's dangling plot threads will be left hanging for very long. According to TVLine, the upcoming potential spinoff — Green Arrow and the Canaries — will answer one major question left by the series finale.

Answering questions from fans, EP Marc Guggenheim promised that Dinah Drake, aka Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) riding off on her motorcycle "does jibe" with the Canaries backdoor pilot episode, which served as one of the final episodes in Arrow Season 8. In the backdoor pilot, we learn Dinah woke up in 2040 after Oliver's funeral having largely been "erased" from prior history. Turns out there's a story mapped out to make sense of all that, assuming the show goes forward.

"Given [that] the backstory ... we’ve worked out for Dinah that we haven’t revealed to you yet," he explained. "She doesn’t get on that motorcycle and ride off and immediately end up in the future. There is a story in between that has yet to be told.”

Credit: The CW

The Canaries show is just one of several projects looking to fill the void left in the wake of Arrow's ending.

Last month, The CW placed a straight-to-series order for a program based around the lives of the Arrowverse's versions of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). The Canaries backdoor pilot had a solid showing in ratings and critical response, but still no word on if it'll land a series pick-up just yet.

Leigh Whannell's updated take on The Invisible Man now has a terrifying new spot — and it completely ups the trauma Elisabeth Moss's character, Cecilia Kass, suffers at the hands of her transparent ex, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

"It was really important for us to honor the idea that, in an abusive relationship with physical abuse, there is also deep damage done by psychological and emotional abuse," Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) told Empire for the magazine's March issue. "And to represent the fear that a manipulative person like that sets in you."

Video of The Invisible Man - In Theaters February 28 [HD]

"For the purposes of our story, we had to make sure that Adrian was as threatening as he could possibly be, that he had that physical violence," added Moss. "But we wanted to make sure that that emotional and psychological abuse is very present, and that's something that can be incredibly scarring."

Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Michael Dorman co-star in the horror movie.

Also written by Whannell, The Invisible Man appears in theaters Friday, Feb. 28.

When will we get to see Professor Indiana Jones in his fifth big screen adventure? It may not be for a while because the script is still in development, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Luckily, Harrison Ford is raring to go on the project, which will not be a reboot.

"We're working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we'll be ready to go," she told the BBC on the BAFTA red carpet yesterday. "Harrison Ford'll be involved. It's not a reboot, it's a continuation ... [Harrison] can't wait."

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Prior to her role at Disney-owned Lucasfilm — which owns the onscreen rights to Indy and Star Wars — Kennedy was a producer for director Steven Spielberg along with her husband, Frank Marshall. She's been a part of every single Indiana Jones project since 1982, so let's hope she can fast track this one before Ford and Spielberg get a little too long in the tooth.

Right now, Indy 5 is slated to hit theaters on July 9, 2021. Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) is credited as the film's writer on IMDB.